Man killed in shooting outside West Philadelphia bar: Police

Police recovered a handgun and a shell casing from the scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot and killed outside of a bar in West Philadelphia.

Authorities were called to the scene at the 4900 block of Catherine Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say they found a 36-year-old man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no word yet on if any arrests were made and the victim has not been identified.