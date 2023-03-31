  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Rescuers speak out about crucial hours spent during West Reading fatal chocolate factory explosion

Last Friday, rescuers had to use their skills to search through piles of dangerous, smoldering debris.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 31, 2023 2:53AM
Rescuers speak out about crucial hours spent during West Reading fatal chocolate factory explosion
EMBED <>More Videos

Rescuers speak out about crucial hours spent during West Reading fatal chocolate factory explosion

WEST READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rescuers with Pennsylvania Task Force One spoke out about the crucial hours they spent searching for survivors in the rubble of the fatal chocolate factory explosion in West Reading.

Task force member Ken Pagurek says their K9 partners train for situations like the explosion every weekend.

READ: 7 victims killed in West Reading chocolate factory explosion identified

Last Friday, the dogs had to use those skills to search through piles of dangerous, smoldering debris.

"Called for an 'all quiet' on the incident, and we heard her screaming," recalled Pagurek, when his crew found a survivor. "They were able to work towards her voice and pull her out. She was in a significant void space that was actually filling with water."

That woman spent eight hours in the rubble and is now recovering at the hospital.

Overall, seven people lost their lives in the explosion.

On Friday, March 31, West Reading officials plan to hold a vigil to honor those impacted by the devastating tragedy.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW