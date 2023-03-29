West Reading mourns, plans vigil to honor victims of fatal chocolate factory explosion

"How often do you say goodbye to your family to go to work, and you don't come home," said one man.

WEST READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "How often do you say goodbye to your family to go to work, and you don't come home," says Thomas Roche, of West Reading.

Thomas and Kate Roche fought through tears Tuesday night as they prayed at the site of the R.M. Palmer factory explosion.

They didn't know the seven victims personally, and neither did Steven McBee.

But the tight-knit community is mourning this catastrophic event nonetheless.

"I feel bad for them," says McBee. "Praying for them, and that's all we can do at this point."

The memorial outside of the fence continued to grow with a teddy bear and more flowers.

Information surrounding the case is also growing, as the National Transportation Safety Board joined the investigation on Tuesday. It confirmed the blast was a natural gas explosion.

And now, a lawsuit has been brought on by the law firm Morgan & Morgan against the R.M. Palmer Company for negligence.

The suit was filed on behalf of a neighbor identified as Betty Wright.

Meanwhile, at the West Reading Borough Council meeting, details for a celebration of life vigil for the victims were laid out.

"We encourage the families, the employees, the loved ones, anyone affected, to come and bring pictures, mementos, bring stories," said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag. "This is a celebration of life."

Kaag says the celebration will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday outside of the West Reading Fire Department in the large field.

Everyone is asked to gather at the Bethany Lutheran church at 6 p.m. first, then they'll walk together to the firehouse for the services.

"We will be able to put a memorial on the West Reading side, and if people choose, they can do it on the Reading side where the barrier stops at the end of the road before the footbridge," noted Kaag.

The vigil is expected to draw a large crowd, so those attending are asked to walk if they can because parking will be limited.