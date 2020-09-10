Pedestrian struck on Route 30 bypass in West Whiteland Twp.: Police

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck on the highway in Chester County Thursday afternoon.It happened around 3 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Route 30 bypass near South Whitford Road in West Whiteland Township.Chopper 6 was over the highway where you could see multiple vehicles involved in the accident, including a box truck.The victim was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.