Pedestrian struck on Route 30 bypass in West Whiteland Twp.: Police

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck on the highway in Chester County Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Route 30 bypass near South Whitford Road in West Whiteland Township.

Chopper 6 was over the highway where you could see multiple vehicles involved in the accident, including a box truck.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countypedestrian injuredaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mirrors found in school bathroom; worker arrested: Police
Girl, 11, shot in face while answering door in Bethlehem
'Zoom bombings,' leveling at forefront of Philly schools reopening
Philly restaurants will not increase indoor capacity on Sept. 21
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Through This Evening
7 tropical systems developing in the Atlantic
Show More
New Jersey fire crews helping to fight wildfires on West Coast
Protesters remain at Philadelphia homeless encampment despite expired deadline
Black Friday 2020: Get ready for changes this year
NJ native launches "The Masked Melanin Market" in Camden
Century 21 Stores to shut down after nearly 60 years
More TOP STORIES News