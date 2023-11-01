WATCH LIVE

What is 'Switch Witch'? Utah family swaps daughter's Halloween candy bucket for toy

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, November 1, 2023 4:49PM
Halloween Switch Witch swaps daughter's candy bucket for toy
What is the Halloween Switch Witch? One new idea for what parents can do with all those treats is sparking debate online.

Families woke up to bags of candy after a night of trick-or-treating for Halloween. One new idea for what parents can do with all those treats, called the "Switch Witch," is sparking debate online.

A Utah family posted a video on Instagram that has been seen millions of times.

After trick-or-treating, their 2-year-old daughter chooses five pieces of candy to keep. Then, she puts the rest of the treats in a bucket and leaves it on the porch overnight.

That's when the "switch witch" takes the candy and leaves a toy in its place.

The dad says the girl is just as excited about the switch witch as she is trick-or-treating.

