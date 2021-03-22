AMBLER, Pa (WPVI) -- Strollable sidewalks, amazing dining, locally brewed beers and shopping destinations; it's all part of the charm in Ambler.
The Montgomery County town is open for business with a long list of things to keep you entertained for the day.
Gypsy Blu features 11,000 square feet of indoor space to safely distance tables for dining. They also have three outdoor patios where you can enjoy a meal and the views along Ambler's main drag.
Down the street, Forest and Main has been brewing craft beers for nearly a decade. The pandemic has forced them to close the restaurant but they have altered the business, canning and bottling more beers, expanding distribution and producing new flavors. They are open for take-out and delivery.
And if you're looking to relax, Pure Spa has been in Ambler for 15 years offering relaxation and wellness through massage and skincare treatments.
Pure Spa | Facebook | Instagram
79 East Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002
Forest & Main | Facebook | Instagram
61 North Main Street, Ambler, PA 19002
Gypsy Blu | Facebook | Instagram
34 East Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA 19002
Valley Forge & Montgomery County | Facebook | Instagram
Sponsored Content
Things to do, where to eat to enjoy the charm of Ambler
Sponsored Content
FYI PHILLY
More Videos