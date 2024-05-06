Ettie Kim designs special occasion invites while encouraging education of Korean culture

Ettie Kim is a self-described Korean American paper pusher who designs everything from celebratory banners, party place settings and wedding invites.

Ettie Kim is a self-described Korean American paper pusher who designs everything from celebratory banners to party place settings and wedding invitations.

She launched Ettie Kim Studio seven years ago.

Then, when she became pregnant with her first child, she created a Korean learning line with bilingual charts that she designed to double as wall art.

She also creates tablescapes for Baek-ils, which celebrate a child's first 100 days, and dohls, for first birthdays.

And business, to her pleasant surprise, is booming with customers from all around the world ordering her creations online.

Kim says after years spent trying to assimilate, second-generation Korean Americans like her are now working to ensure their children understand their heritage and culture so that it doesn't get lost.

Ettie Kim Shop & Studio | Facebook | Instagram