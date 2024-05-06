﻿Local couple creates Indian spice blends for Moji Masala

Local couple Shireen Qadri and JD Walsh can help you up your spice game with Moji Masala Indian spices.

Local couple Shireen Qadri and JD Walsh can help you up your spice game with Moji Masala Indian spices.

Local couple Shireen Qadri and JD Walsh can help you up your spice game with Moji Masala Indian spices.

Local couple Shireen Qadri and JD Walsh can help you up your spice game with Moji Masala Indian spices.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When it comes to making a good meal, it's all about the seasoning.

Local couple Shireen Qadri and JD Walsh can help you up your Indian spice game with Moji Masala Indian spices.

Moji Masala offers 14 different blends, and each blend makes one dish.

The colorful packaging provides a shopping list of ingredients needed and a QR code on the back.

Once scanned, the QR code takes you to a short video on how to make the dish.

Moji Masala allows cooking to be done quickly and filled with flavor.

There are vegans and vegetarian options as well.

The couple originally lived in New York and wanted to create a business together.

With their common love for Shireen's mom's Indian dishes, Moji Masla was born.

You can purchase their spice blends on their website and find local retailers that sell their products.

Moji Masla | Instagram | Facebook