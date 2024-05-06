Asian American musical acts putting on first-of-its-kind show, Asian American Pie

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Asian American Pie is a show designed to rock audiences and break new ground as the first rock concert featuring an all-Asian American fronted lineup.

The special AAPI month concert will be held at World Cafe Live and was organized by Judah Kim and John Kim Faye, both of whom are also performing.

The goal is to showcase the often-overlooked contributions of Asian Americans in rock and roll.

They hope the concert will inspire other creative-leaning Asian Americans to challenge traditional cultural ideas of success and join them on the musical scene.

Asian American Pie | Tickets

Saturday, May 11, 7:30pm (Doors open at 6)

The Lounge at World Cafe Live

3025 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa.

Featured Artists:

Beau Frères | @beaufreresmusic

Alyssa Garcia | @alyssaggarcia

John Faye | @johnkimfaye

Judah Kim | @judahkimmusic

Moonroof | @moonroofmusik