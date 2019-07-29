Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting: 3 victims killed were all under 30, authorities say

GILROY, Calif. -- A 6-year-old boy was among the three young people killed when a gunman opened fire at a California food festival.

At least 25 people were sent to the hospital, according to representatives from four area hospitals. St. Louise Regional Hospital said one patient was among the dead. Of the injured patients, at least 12 were being treated for gunshot wounds, while the others had non-gunshot-related injuries.

Police said the gunman was also killed on Sunday. They identified the suspect as a local 19-year-old man.

Here's what we know so far about the victims who were killed.

Stephen Romero

Stephen, who was just 6 years old, died in the shooting. Stephen was with his mother and grandmother at the annual food festival. They were both hospitalized as well.

His other grandmother, Maribel Romero, said Stephen was "always kind, happy and, you know, playful."

Unidentified victims

At a press conference on Monday, authorities said a 13-year-old girl and a man in his 20s were the other people who were killed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
gilroycrimefestivalgilroy garlic festival shootingshootingactive shooterinvestigation
GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL SHOOTING
WATCH LIVE: Hospital officials give update on injuries sustained in Gilroy shooting
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting chaos captured in witness videos
Grandmother remembers 6-year-old killed in Gilroy shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father dies trying to rescue son from ocean in Atlantic City
WATCH LIVE: Hospital officials give update on injuries sustained in Gilroy shooting
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 southbound in Chester
Police: 1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Southwest Philly
School shooter who killed 5 in 1998 dies in head-on crash
What we know about Gilroy Garlic Festival suspect
Pottsgrove teenager wins $3 million as Fortnite world champion
Show More
Trump signs Sept. 11 victims' compensation fund extension
Flight from PHL to London diverted after reports of odor in cabin
'Pink Lady Bandit' identified as woman from Harrisburg, Pa.
AccuWeather: Hot and humid today and Tuesday
5-year-old boy credited with saving 13 people from fire
More TOP STORIES News