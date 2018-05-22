Wheelchair van stolen from driveway of Burholme house

The Sulock family's specially-equipped van is always parked out in front of their home on Shelmire Avenue in the Burholme section of the city.When they woke Sunday morning, it was gone.For Tim Sulock, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, that van was his way to be out in the world. Now, his family has no way of getting him around.The 31-year-old has been through a lot in his life, including a medical setback last summer that nearly took his life."I've been through a lot in my life and this is one of the worst things that's happening right now," he said.Overnight, Saturday into Sunday, the family's minivan, specially-equipped for Tim's wheelchair, was stolen from right out in front of their house in the 1100 block of Shelmire Avenue."It's extremely critical. Especially for him to remain healthy," said Tim's sister, Megan Sulock. "He enjoys going out. He enjoys doing stuff and if he's sitting in his room I fear that he's not going to remain healthy."Tim is a big Flyer's fan. His room is filled with memorabilia and photos of him with players. His family used that minivan to take him to games and to his frequent doctor's appointments."It's really important," said Tim. "It gets me to my doctor's appointments and it gets me Flyers games and stuff."A Google map photo shows the van parked in front of the house. No doubt a thief would know the minivan was specially-equipped for someone with a disability."I don't know how they could live with themselves. I really don't," said Tim's Mother, Donna Sulock.In the meantime, Tim wishes for the van's return."I hope that they either bring the van back or we get a new one," said Tim. "That's what I am hoping for."The family filed a police report. If you know where it might be located or who may have taken it, contact Northeast Detectives------