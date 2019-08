Where to go and best things to do before summer ends

Staycation: Inside the Four Seasons Philadelphia, Rittenhouse Hotel & Sonesta Philadelphia

Anniversary time at Wildwood

Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth opens at Six Flags Great Adventure

Topgolf is golfing fun for the whole family

Philadelphia Magazine ultimate ice cream guide

Backyard barbecuing tips from competitive grillers the Honey Bears

One-pot meals you can make in 30 minutes or less - In the Kitchen with Alessi

The 17th Atlantic City Air Show

Must-do activities to do before summer ends

Shelter Me: From the South to Spice Finch

Looking for a quick getaway? Alicia Vitarelli takes to a few Philadelphia locations that make for a great staycation. The list includes the brand new Four Seasons Philadelphia atop the new Comcast Technology Center. We visit the newly renovated Rittenhouse hotel boasting one of the city's top spas and celebrating their 30th anniversary. And take a look at how the Sonesta Hotel is bringing an artist's touch to your stay along with one of the city's largest outdoor heated pools. Time for check in.One North 19th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103210 West Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 191031800 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103Morey's Piers, the classic seaside amusement park, is celebrating half a century. The park, which has been family-owned since 1969, is going all out to celebrate, constructing a brand new Tram Car Rollercoaster (opening soon), and showcasing new brews and food.3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260There's a new ride at Six Flags Great Adventure and it's the world's tallest pendulum ride. Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth is the park's first female superhero ride.The ride reaches 17 stories high and has riders swinging at speeds of 72 miles per hour.The Lasso of Truth is Wonder Woman's road to justice and this is how she brings justice to all the rest of the Justice League to fight crime.You can enjoy Six Flags year round when you sign up for their membership which grants you access through the summer season to fright fest and holiday in the park.1 Six Flags Blvd, Jackson Township, NJ 08527is a multi-level, indoor/outdoor driving range that makes golf 'everyone's game'! Whether you go to play or not, you can still find plenty of entertainment options -- from food and drink, to spaces for lounging. Expert golfers and amateurs alike can swing a club in a setting designed to offer groups - families included - a chance to have fun together.104 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel Township, NJ 08054856-793-4086From a Central American street food spot dishing out Instagram-worthy churro sundaes to a Kensington coffee shop making artisan gelato with 14 ears of corn or a full pound of basil, you never know where you might find summer's favorite refresher.2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103|267-457-59522413 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125267-702-02809 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19123215-423-20001737 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-825-70352600 E Somerset St, Philadelphia, PA 191341812 E Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 191481143 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147267-639-9817484-381-0689The husband and wife Honey Bears team compete all over the tri-state region and have some tips for your grill.Gina Gannon goes In the Kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's Markets for two one-pot meals that will save you time this fall. Registered dietitian Meredith McGrath takes us through the recipes that will have families eating good as the busy school and activity season kicks into gear. These are easy recipes you can make in less than 30 minutes. Plus, you could win a $100 gift card to Redner's Markets.Check out more recipes: In the kitchen with Alessi Enter to win a $100 gift card ro Redner's Markets: Sweepstakes The Atlantic City Air Show is back for its 17th year on Aug 21. The all-day event has become one of the beach town's signature events. Aerial performers will be on display for nearly a half-million visitors. Jeannette Reyes has a preview and some ideas of where to get a bite to eat, a cocktail and a great seat for the show.500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401121 S Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401201 South New York Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401133 South Tennessee Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401From the fountain show at Franklin Square to Musikfest, you have to check out these summer activities.2151 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 191302451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130It's the story of one local Philadelphia Executive Chef and a shelter pup. Tara, a dog recently featured on Shelter Me a few weeks ago has found a loving home with a newly-wed couple.220 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103350 E. Erie Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134