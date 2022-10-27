WATCH VIDEOS

Man shot while driving on busy Pa. highway in possible case of road rage

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
Thursday, October 27, 2022 12:12PM
WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was shot on a busy highway in broad daylight in the Lehigh Valley.

State police are trying to determine if this was a case of road rage.

It happened Wednesday afternoon in Whitehall Township, near the exit for MacArthur Road and the Lehigh Valley Mall.

Police say a man driving a white Dodge Charger was traveling in the left lane.

Someone in the right lane shot him.

He was able to pull over and get help.

State police are looking for any leads on the shooter.

