Crime Fighters: $20,000 reward offered in murder of William Lyons

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young father is gunned down while driving his car in Hunting Park. His mother is now asking for your help in finding his killer.
William Lyons was your typical young man in his 20s.
"Good boy, played games. Activity wise he was very athletic, he liked to ride dirt bikes," said his mother Jennifer Gasper.
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Lyons was driving near the intersection of 3rd Street and Hunting Park Avenue in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section. Just before 9 p.m., police were called to the scene for a "person with a gun." When they arrived they found Lyons shot inside his car. He was taken to the hospital where the 24-year-old was pronounced dead.
At the time, Lyons' mother said he had a lot of money on him that hasn't been found.
"William had won money at the casino, $5,000 at the casino, and $5,000 that morning, so a total of $10,000, $10,000 on him," she said.
Gasper said when she talked to residents in the neighborhood they told her at the time of the shooting there were two men sitting in a parked car.
"That two guys had got out of the car, and as seeing his car coming down the street or something, the two guys had jumped out and started shooting at the car," she said.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
