Widener University president and ROTC cadet swap roles for the day

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Call it Trading Places: Widener University edition.

Once a year, Widener University awards one special student a chance to be "president for the day."

It's a unique opportunity to see what a typical day in a university president's life is like and run the day-to-day operations.

This year, ROTC cadet and senior marketing major Vincent Starkey swapped roles with President Dr. Stacey Robertson.

"I'm not going to lie, it's a lot of meetings," says Starkey with a smile. "It's a lot of information, a lot of responsibility."

The Chester native spent most of his day at Old Main where the university's administration offices are located.

Widner President Dr. Stacey Robertson standing with ROTC cadet and senior marketing major Vincent Starkey.

As Starkey was meeting with various department heads, the "student for the day," Dr. Stacey Robertson, packed up her book bag and headed to class.

She also had to report to the ROTC facilities for a pre-dawn workout with Starkey's cadet class.

"It's such a wonderful experience being in the shoes of a student," Robertson says.

Then, as president, Starkey attended meetings, met with a four-star general and held an ice cream social on campus, mingling with his students.

It's a day they say they'll never forget. And it made them both realize how college and life really are all about perspective.

"It absolutely is about perspective. It's about the ability to step into someone else's shoes and gain that experience. It's absolutely priceless," said Robertson.

Finally, in a surprise addition to his schedule, Starkey was honored at Chester City Hall for his role as "president for the day."