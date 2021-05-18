Wildfire in Pemberton, New Jersey now 100% contained; Stage 3 restrictions in place

By
Wildfire in Pemberton, New Jersey now 100% contained

PEMBERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters say dry brush and a lack of rain fueled a forest fire in Pemberton, New Jersey.

As of Tuesday night, the blaze is 100% contained.

The flames sparked at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest along Four Mile Road. It scorched 407 acres, said officials.

Weather conditions make for the easy spread of forest fires.

Crews in New Jersey are battling another wildfire, the second one in less than a week.



"We haven't had any measurable rain in many spots since the end of April," said NJ Forest Fire Warden Ron Gill.

"We're fighting fire with fire," he explained.

The dry conditions are what led to a widespread fire about 20 miles away Sunday night. That wildfire consumed 617-acres of the Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township.

Firefighters have since been able to contain that fire.

No injuries or structural damage reported in either firefight.



The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has implemented stage 3 fire restrictions for Division B & C coverage areas beginning 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 19.

Stage 3 Fire Restrictions mean the following:

-All fires in wooded areas will be prohibited unless contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas, gas, or electricity.
-No charcoal fires are allowed.
-No agricultural burning.

Division B is - Burlington County, Monmouth County, Ocean County, Middlesex County (south of the Raritan River), Mercer County except Hopewell Township

Division C is - Atlantic County, Cape May County, Camden County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Salem County (NOTE: Cape May County is EXCLUDED from Stage 3 restrictions)
