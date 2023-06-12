NJ Forest Fire Service continues work on 2 major wildfires in Burlington County

Crews are working to contain two separate wildfires in Burlington County, New Jersey.

These latest wildfires come after two major blazes in New Jersey.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are still working to contain two separate wildfires in Burlington County, New Jersey on Sunday.

Video in the player above is from a previous Action News report.

Both wildfires erupted on Friday, according to state officials.

The first was reported in Browns Mills on Friday morning.

Officials with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service say it is burning in the area of City Line Road in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.

All local forest roads have reopened on Sunday and no structures are threatened by the fire.

Officials say it has spread to 850 acres and is 90% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

The second fire began in Evesham Township, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

This blaze is along Kettle Run Road, which is closed as crews work to contain the flames.

No structures have been threatened by the fire.

Crews say the wildfire has spread to 700 acres and is 90% contained.

Firefighters are continuing to work to contain both of these fires.

Officials have also asked the public not to report smoke from the flames to 911.

"Please do not burden the 911 system with calls about the smoke. The Forest Fire Service and Evesham Fire Department will be here throughout the day and likely at some point tomorrow just to keep an eye on what's going on in that area," said Deputy Chief Scott Freedman with Evesham Fire Rescue on Saturday.

These latest wildfires come after two major blazes in New Jersey. Last week, a wildfire in Bass River Township, Burlington County consumed 5,000 acres.

A fire earlier this week in Jackson Township, Ocean County burned 82 acres.