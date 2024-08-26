New Jersey Forest Fire Service battling wildfire off Route 72 in Burlington County

New Jersey Forest Fire Service battling wildfire off Route 72 in Burlington County

WOODLAND TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire off Route 72 in Woodland Township, Burlington County.

Chopper 6 was above the blaze near mile marker 10.5 on Monday afternoon.

Large clouds of smoke could be seen billowing from the trees.

Authorities say Route 72 Westbound is closed at mile marker 10.5 due to the flames.

No structures have been threatened and authorities estimate the fire is about 30 acres in size.

Residents have been asked to avoid the area.