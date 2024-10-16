Crews battle multi-acre wildfire burning across Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Burlington County

PEMBERTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are battling a wildfire spreading across Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Burlington County.

Authorities called it a multi-acre wildfire that broke out sometime Wednesday afternoon.

It is burning in the area of Mary Ann Forge Road in Pemberton Township.

No structures have been threatened, no evacuations have been ordered, and no roads are closed at this time.

Officials are asking residents to avoid the area.

Stay with Action News for more updates on this developing story.