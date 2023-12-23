Madison Resorts to bring new life to former Wildwood Crest motels

Pieces of the iconic Royal Hawaiian in Wildwood Crest are getting a second life.

It was just purchased for $13.4 million.

The developer says he plans to preserve its history while taking it into the 21st century.

"I do believe the hotels, motels, have taken a beating over the past few years. I do believe that we're saving this property from otherwise becoming another condo or torn down and putting up townhomes," said Dan Alicea with Madison Resorts.

He says this building is currently undergoing a $7 million renovation with updates to rooms, rehabbing the pool and incorporating the "Doo-wop" aesthetic of the former Oceanview Motel next door.

Alicea purchased that property last year after the space was under threat of being turned into condos.

When complete, both properties will be part of the Madison Resort Wildwood Crest, with the most recent purchase known as the beach tower.

There will be three restaurants, two pools, two fitness centers, five conference rooms and more all while preserving the oceanfront.

Both properties are expected to open before Memorial Day 2024 just in time for the start of the summer.

They hope to employ at least 100 locals once the site is up and running.