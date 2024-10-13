'It's bittersweet': Hundreds say goodbye to Gillian's Wonderland Pier on its last day

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Sunday marked the end of an era on the Ocean City boardwalk as Gillian's Wonderland Pier closed for good.

Hundreds stopped by to say their last goodbyes before it closed over the weekend.

Visitors said it was the busiest they had seen the pier in a while, as some waited nearly half an hour to go on the rides.

"Everyone's having a great time but at the same time, we're feeling a little sad too, because we know it was the last Ferris wheel ride. It was the last time on Raiders. I remember that when I was a kid. Just the last time. It's been a little emotional," said Donna Sadeghi from Avondale, Pennsylvania.

The landmark has been a part of the boardwalk for 94 years.

Jay Gillian, the former owner and current Ocean City mayor, said the pier was getting difficult to maintain and was no longer a viable business.

As this chapter of the boardwalk came to a close, many reminisced on the community staple.

"The kids always loved it here. I loved it when I was a kid," said Mike Felicione from Mayfair.

"It's bittersweet. We're just excited we could be here on the last day and experience it before it closes but we've had a lot of great memories here," added Ashley Callaghan from Ocean City.

City leaders say the owner of the property has less than six months to decide what's next for the area.

Many are holding out hope that the amusement park will reopen in some capacity and are encouraging the owner to revamp it.

Some say it's important to the community to maintain the pier's iconic Ferris wheel and arcade games.

"It just brings everyone joy. Everyone is happy here. Like do you hear anyone crying right now?" said Jaydon Sadeghi from Avondale.

Residents should know more about the park's future come March, officials say.