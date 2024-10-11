Families travel to Ocean City to say final goodbyes to Gillian's Wonderland Pier

Families travel to Ocean City to say final goodbyes to Gillian's Wonderland Pier

Families travel to Ocean City to say final goodbyes to Gillian's Wonderland Pier

Families travel to Ocean City to say final goodbyes to Gillian's Wonderland Pier

Families travel to Ocean City to say final goodbyes to Gillian's Wonderland Pier

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's the end of an era on the Ocean City boardwalk.

Gillian's Wonderland Pier will be closing for good on Sunday at 6 p.m.

People are stopping by to make final memories before it closes. Some drove over eight hours to be a part of this closing chapter.

"It's hard. I've been coming to the Jersey Shore since I was like six years old. Lots of times on this pier. I live in Ohio now. I came down here to see it one last time," said Jeff McGoldrick who drove from Medina, Ohio.

"It breaks our heart, I mean this was here when my kids were little and now my grandbabies love it," explained Beth Bowe of Levittown, Pa.

The landmark has been a part of the boardwalk for 94 years.

RELATED: Gillian's Wonderland Pier on Ocean City, New Jersey boardwalk to close after the 2024 season

Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ to close after this season

Jay Gillian, the former owner and current Ocean City mayor, said the pier was getting difficult to maintain and was no longer a viable business.

It was a part of childhood memories for so many families. For kids, it's the rides they'll miss the most.

"Especially the new generation, they won't be able to enjoy them, the Ferris wheel or other rides," said David Khyre Gerald.

READ MORE: Ocean City residents voice concerns over future of Gillian's Wonderland Pier

Ocean City residents voice concerns over future of Gillian's Wonderland Pier

In the shadow of the iconic Ferris wheel, the Gerald family reflected on the memories they made here, that's why they came by on Friday.

"Whatever they put there won't replace the memories of people who love coming to Ocean City," said Genoria Gerald as she was choking up.

The future of the property is still unclear. Many folks are holding out hope that it will reopen in some capacity.

