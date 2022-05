EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 over Wildwood where crews are searching for missing swimmer on May 31, 2022.

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are searching for a missing swimmer in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Wildwood, New Jersey.Chopper 6 was over the scene just south of the Wildwoods Convention Center, near the Andrews Avenue beach.Officials said the search started just after 4 p.m. when a call came in for a missing swimmer. Three other swimmers were rescued.Emergency crews and boats continued searching the area as of 5:30 p.m.