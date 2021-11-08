will smith

Will Smith kicks off book tour at Met Philly with Queen Latifah

The tour coincided with the release of the memoir "Will."
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Will Smith kicks off book tour with stop in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Will Smith came back home to Philadelphia on Monday night and he wasn't alone.

Smith kicked off his five-city tour, "Will: An Evening of Stories with Friends," with a stop at the Met Philly.

On each stop of his tour, the "Fresh Prince" is joined by one of his friends.

For his Philly show, Smith brought along Queen Latifah.



"Will Smith's transformation from a West Philadelphia kid to one of the biggest rap stars of his era and then one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood history is an epic tale, but it's only half the story," said event organizer Live Nation before the show.

"For the first time, Will Smith opens up fully about his life, tracing his learning curve to a place where outer success, inner happiness, and human connection are aligned. Joined by special guests and featuring live music, this will be an unforgettable evening sharing the profound journey that self-knowledge brings, a reckoning with all that your will can get you and all that it can leave behind."

RELATED: Will Smith shares details of his autobiography

The tour coincided with Tuesday's release of his new memoir "Will."

"I felt like I have suffered enough and won enough that I could share something that would be helpful," said Smith in front of the Met Philly crowd. "It's really critical to suffer and to overcome adversity. The overcoming of adversity is how we gain wisdom."



And there's no doubt he's inspired so many here in the city.

"It gives hope to us that we can excel, exceed and do good," said Fonzi Mitchell of North Philadelphia.

"We're so proud of him. He seems to be the same as he was. So fun, such a good guy," added Ilene King who was one of Smith's classmates.

Before Monday night's stop at The Met, Smith greeted fans at Harriett's Bookshop in Fishtown. Owner Jeannine Cook says he shared some knowledge that'll help her.

"He said, 'I don't let fear run my life at all, it's not a factor.' And I think that means a lot," Cook said.

Harriett's Bookshop says copies of Will Smith's book will be available starting Tuesday.

Next month Disney + will release "Welcome To Earth," a six-part original series from National Geographic that features Smith.

In the series, Smith goes on an extraordinary adventure to see some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet.



----

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiawill smithbooks
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILL SMITH
From 'King Richard' to 'Ali': Will Smith's memorable performances i...
Will Smith dishes on new 'Earth' series debuting on Disney+
Will Smith explains childhood trauma, unconventional marriage in book
Fresh Prince to King: Will Smith stars in new film about Venus, Serena
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News