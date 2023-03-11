Oscars 2023: Producers say this year's show will be full of changes

From the color of the iconic carpet to the new crisis team in place, Oscars producers are hoping to hit the reset button after last year's Will Smith slap controversy.

Host Jimmy Kimmel says he will take a few jabs at the slap seen around the world.

LOS ANGELES, California (WPVI) -- The masterminds behind this year's Oscars broadcast have spent months crafting a show they say will be full of changes.

From the color of the iconic carpet to the new crisis team in place, they're hoping to hit the reset button after last year's Will Smith slap controversy.

"We are going to acknowledge it, and then we are going to move on," says executive producer Molly McNearney. "I think that's what everyone wants, especially in that room."

The Oscars creative team agrees that addressing the moment that stunned viewers, nominees and producers is something they have to hit head-on - with humor.

"It is something we can and will address in a comedic fashion," McNearney says.

She happens to be married to this year's host, Jimmy Kimmel.

The late-night talk show host and comedian says he will take a few jabs at the slap seen around the world. He also tells 6abc's Alicia Vitarelli he will try to keep it fresh.

"It will be a comeback the way Rocky II was a comeback, where the guy from Philadelphia knocks out the other guy," he says, poking a little fun at Philly. "See, there's a fun analogy nobody's made yet."

The other big question for this year's broadcast: who will present the award to Best Actress since Smith, who won Best Actor, is banned from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years.

It's a long-standing tradition, but producers say they're tossing out the old model.

"There is no more: 'this is what we used to do,'" says executive producer and showrunner Ricky Kirshner.

West Philly's Questlove won last year for Best Documentary Feature. He's on the list of presenters this year, but which category remains to be seen.

"We have rethought the show and put presenters together that make sense for the categories," Kirshner says. "You will see Sunday night."

