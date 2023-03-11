Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel on how he plans to tackle the 'slap'

Fresh off last year's Will Smith and Chris Rock slap controversy, Jimmy Kimmel is ready to tackle the topic.

LOS ANGELES, California (WPVI) -- Jimmy Kimmel is back to host the Oscars for the third time.

Fresh off last year's Will Smith and Chris Rock slap controversy, Kimmel is ready to tackle the topic.

"It's kind of great, and it's kind of terrible," Kimmel explains about the international buzz surrounding the incident. "A zillion things have been said about it, but I have to squeeze just a couple more drops out of the lemon. I think I have a take on it that no one's heard yet. We're not going to dwell on it, but it will certainly be addressed."

The Academy has addressed it too.

CEO Bill Kramer announced that a crisis team will be on hand for Hollywood's biggest night.

That's a first, but choosing Kimmel for his third stint was also part of the plan.

Kramer called Kimmel "safe," saying he "doesn't have a lot of sharp edges."

Kimmel gets a chuckle out of that, saying he's flattered that "people like me."

"It's weird to hear the guy from 'The Man Show' described as 'safe, without sharp edges,'" he laughs. "Maybe they're just not familiar with my work."

When he takes the stage Sunday, Kimmel thinks of the advice given to him by former host, comedian and actor Billy Crystal.

"He said, 'You've got to make the audience laugh. That's the most important thing. You have to make the people in the room laugh,'" Kimmel recalls.

"If the people in the room laugh, generally, that will apply to the people at home too."

