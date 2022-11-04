West Philly's Will Smith surprises students at Overbrook High School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Academy Award winner and West Philadelphia native Will Smith made a surprise appearance at his alma mater.

The School District of Philadelphia posted video Thursday on Instagram of Smith visiting Overbrook High School.

The movie, TV and music star walked through the hallway of his old school before entering a room and surprising students.

"Wow. Wow," Smith says as he walked the halls.

The video shows digital media students shouting in excitement over seeing the "Fresh Prince."

Smith shook hands and took photos with the students.

The district posted pictures to its Facebook page of Smith speaking in the classroom, interacting with Superintendent Tony Watlington and looking at his old yearbook.

"Thanks for everything Will!" the district said.

Smith will be next seen in the Apple TV+ film "Emancipation."

The Antoine Fuqua directed film will hit theaters in limited release on Dec. 2 before it begins streaming on Apple TV+ a week later.

That means both the film and Smith will be eligible for Oscar nominations this awards season.

Smith, who won his first Academy Award in March when he took home the best actor trophy for his role in "King Richard," has been banned from the awards ceremony for 10 years after slapping Chris Rock as Rock was presenting during the telecast.

"So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you," Smith said in a video he posted to social media over the summer. "My behavior was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk."

The CNN Wire & The Associated Press contributed to this report.