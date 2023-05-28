Pa. cemetery caretaker cleans, resets headstones of veterans for Memorial Day

A cemetery caretaker in the Pittsburgh area is going above and beyond the call of duty to ensure that the headstones of veterans are well taken care of.

Right now, there are roughly 100 headstones in need of attention.

William Bray is the caretaker at the historic Brush Creek Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery in North Huntingdon.

He says his passion and patriotism have fueled his mission to clean, reset, and restore headstones to their former glory.

"It's just a way of learning history. The stones that fell over, I researched them and I've gotten new stones for the Civil War veterans and I'll be working on the Revolutionary War veterans," said Bray.

Bray said his goal is to have at least 20 of those reset before Memorial Day on Monday.

He also started a "Sponsor a Stone" program to help cover the costs of materials and repair.