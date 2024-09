Amputee veterans take part in First Swing Golf Clinic

The clinic was free and held at the Indian Springs Country Club.

The clinic was free and held at the Indian Springs Country Club.

The clinic was free and held at the Indian Springs Country Club.

The clinic was free and held at the Indian Springs Country Club.

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Amputee veterans took part in the annual 'First Swing Golf Clinic' in Marlton on Thursday.

This is the 16th year for the event that gives the chance for veterans to try the sport and help with their rehabilitation.

The clinic was free and held at the Indian Springs Country Club.