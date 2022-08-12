Former PIAA youth referee, umpire accused of sexually abusing minor

Police say 57-year-old William Brown, of Drexel Hill, was arrested on August 6 and remains in jail.

A 15-year-old boy came forward to his mother and ultimately told police in June about the abuse that he said happened over a period of seven years.

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) basketball referee and baseball umpire now faces multiple charges related to the sexual abuse of a child, according to the Upper Darby Police Department.

The affidavit states, "Brown began sexually abusing him when he was between six and eight years old and the abuse continued until he was 12 years old."

The victim told police he began avoiding the suspect in 2019 and finally had the courage to tell his mother this summer.

Authorities say much of the abuse occurred at Brown's home in the 1000 block of Mason Avenue in Drexel Hill.

The affidavit states Brown made the victim shower with him and "the defendant would always start by massaging the victim and it would 'turn into something.'"

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said Thursday they are working with state police and other agencies.

Pennsylvania State Police are involved because the victim also said the abuse occurred at World Ends Campground in Schuylkill County.

"We know he was exposed and had lots of contact with kids in the community, so we feel there might be other victims. Our main concern is this is a gut-wrenching incident that occurred to a child and we feel there may be other victims out there," said Bernhardt.

If you have information on this case you can contact Sgt. Daniel Oliveri at 610-734-7684.

Action News reached out to the PIAA, but we have not heard back.