Summer winery tours: 6 spots to sip in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

is a family-run estate vineyard in Mullica Hill, with 40 acres of grapes in the heart of New Jersey's largest wine-growing region.Penni Heritage and her husband Bill converted the former peach and apple orchard into a winery more than 20 years ago, making award-winning reds and whites.You can sample in the tasting room, open seven days a weekWhile you sip, you can savor snacks like the uber-popular pepperoni bread or grab-and-go charcuterie boxes.480 Mullica Hill Rd, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062856-589-4474If you're headed down the shore, stop atin Hammonton.Everything's grown, bottled and produced at the winery. They make 20 varieties of reds, whites, and dessert wines.You can sit on the terrace overlooking the vineyards and create your own flight for just $13.50.The Scratch-made kitchen is outfitted with a specially crafted oven with dishes like lamb lollipops, house-made guacamole and a variety of flatbreads.370 S Egg Harbor Rd, Hammonton, NJ 08037609-567-9463White Horse Winery in Winslow Township is named after the iconic White Horse Pike.Opened in 2016, the winery specializes in mostly dry, Old World style wines.Their cab franc is currently the highest-rated wine in New Jersey, and they offer frozen grapes on hot days. Drop one in your drink to keep your wine chilled without watering down the flavor.106 Hall Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037Cape May Winery is the fifth-largest producing winery in New Jersey, run by a father/daughter team with four vineyards producing 17 varieties of reds, whites and ports.As you explore the property, be sure to look up and notice unique details like the hand-crafted chandelier made from reclaimed wood salvaged from the oldest and largest tree in Cape May that had to be cut down.There's a tapas kitchen creating everything from seafood sliders and Philly cheesesteak flatbread to hummus with toasted chickpeas, polenta fries and tuna poke tacos.711 Town Bank Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204609-884-1169The Inn at Grace Winery sits on 35 acres in the historic Brandywine Valley.The wines are French-inspired and there are six cottages so you can book a room, drink some wine and enjoy a prefix 3-course meal.50 Sweetwater Rd, Glen Mills, PA 19342610-459-4711Zachary Wilson started planting grapes in Southern Chester County 12 years ago. Three years later, he and his brother James opened a tasting room.They started in their parents' garage. They now have 14,000 vines on a former dairy farm in Nottingham, Pa., and the whole Wayvine Winery operation is a family affair.They offer handcrafted cocktails using Pennsylvania spirits, and local beers along with live entertainment.5150 Forge Road, Nottingham, Pa. 19362610-620-5261