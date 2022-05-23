Willingboro, NJ veteran surprised with new roof

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey man who spent decades serving his country was surprised with a new roof on Monday.Ronald Dash served in the Marine Corps, Army Reserves and the National Guard.But on Monday he got a chance to sit back and be on the receiving end thanks to ECC Roofing and Siding and the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.The company works with Habitat for Humanity to identify veterans in need. So far, they have done 350 of these roofing projects.He has lived in his Willingboro home for 36 years and it was time for a new roof.Dash is typically the one giving. He says getting the roof means so much."I am humbled first of all. And then to realize that someone took notice of another veteran and want to do something for us -- it just humbles me to be able to say thank you," he said.Dash, who received a Purple Heart for his service in Vietnam, continues to give back. He volunteers as a veterans advocate.He says Monday's act of kindness will continue to motivate him to help even more people.