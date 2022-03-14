shooting

Police investigate shooting in Willingboro, New Jersey

Investigators were focused near a car parked on the street.
WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Burlington County, New Jersey.

It happened around midnight Monday on the 100 block of Echohill Lane in Willingboro.

Police responded to a report of a man shot in the leg.

The victim was located and taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

