Police investigate shooting in Willingboro, New Jersey

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Burlington County, New Jersey.It happened around midnight Monday on the 100 block of Echohill Lane in Willingboro.Police responded to a report of a man shot in the leg.Investigators were focused near a car parked on the street.The victim was located and taken to Cooper University Hospital in stable condition.Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.No arrests have been made.