PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged accidental shooting of a teenager in Germantown Saturday.The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on the 300 block of E. Ashmead Street.Police say a 17-year-old was given a gun, and the gun went off as he was trying to handle it.Authorities confirm the teen was shot in the head.He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in extremely critical condition.Police say two other juveniles were in the house at the time of the shooting, but they were unharmed.There have been no further details provided at this time.