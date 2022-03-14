March Madness: No. 2 Villanova will face No. 15 Delaware in 1st round of NCAA Tournament

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The energy was palpable on Villanova's campus Sunday as the Wildcats get ready to make a run in the NCAA March Madness tournament."We are excited coming off the Big East Championship," said Villanova freshman Abby Jansen. "We are so excited here."Colin Gillespie nailed consecutive late 3-pointers which helped Villanova take down Creighton 54-48 Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.The No. 2 seed Villanova will face the No. 15 seed University of Delaware this coming Friday in Pittsburgh."They were all cheering," said Villanova sophomore Jimmy Gimboli. "I think they probably have the same sentiment as us -- that it'll be easy. I dont know if it'll be too easy.""It's a great history between the two schools and they are a very well-coached team, a very talented team and we're getting ready to go and prepare for them tonight," said Villanova forward Brandon Slater.For the University of Delaware, it's the first time the Blue Hens have made it into the tournament since 2014."Winning a conference and being a part of it, it seems so much bigger and it's such an exciting thing," said University of Delaware point guard Kevin Anderson.Students say after a tough time with COVID-19 restrictions the college basketball tradition is back and in person, bringing a new energy to campus this year.