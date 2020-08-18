After being destroyed by looters, businesses reopen in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- It's been a tough couple of months for several business owners in Wilmington, Delaware after their places were destroyed by looters when tensions were high across the country, after the death of George Floyd.The Convenient store that recently reopened, speaks volumes to this community, having each other's back."On May 30, what started as a peaceful protest, then it went south," said convenient store owner Sam Patel.A 20-year staple in Wilmington, the Convenient Store on Orange Street was literally ripped to shreds on May 31, right in front of its owner's eyes."The only thing salvageable here was the main counter other than that all the other counters were turned over the doors," said Patel.Patel says after 11 long weeks of being shut down, he has nothing but love in his heart. He credits the support of his customers, being able to reopen."We had customers that ranged from 8-10 years-old to 70-years-old," said Patel. "And it really touched me that I'm part of the community and they're part of my community."Eunice Lafate, another longtime business owner was spared but says nonetheless the damage hurt."I believe in this city and I was very very saddened however we are moving on," said Lafate. "Each rock, each stone, that was cast into a building, was someone saying I was trying to be heard. For whether it's months, whether it's years, whether it's decades."Many in the community say there's a much needed silver lining."What I've seen is a change in commitment to black franchisement here picking up in Delaware that is being received by every person, every color," said Francis.Convenient Store Sam Patel said it best he's not a quitter and says the community here is a huge reason why.