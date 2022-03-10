Fishtown man creates Wing Madness bracket challenge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nothing pairs better with a basketball tournament like a buffalo wing tournament. Enter: Wing Madness.
A Fishtown resident is behind the championship bracket that drops this weekend. It will be pitting 60 wing spots against each other - March Madness style.
The goal is to help struggling small businesses.
"While having fun," added Jim Dietz. "Giving the community something fun to do. Bragging rights for those who make the sweet 16, elite 8 and champion."
Dietz created the bracket challenge at the height of the pandemic as a way to remember some of his favorite spots, but also for other people to order out, when businesses were hurting.
"Any recognition is great, any competition is great. It helps to drive more business, more people through the doorway," said Christopher Mullins, Owner and Manager of McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City.
For McGillin's, wings are one of their biggest sellers. This is their second year with a high seed in the bracket and like many of the other featured businesses, they welcome the challenge.
So here's how it works. The bracket drops this weekend and every time a basketball match starts, Dietz will post a match-up to be voted on.
It stays on stories for 24 hours for people to vote and then whoever wins advances to the next round.
