Winslow Township home destroyed in Saturday morning fire

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Winslow Township home was heavily damaged in a fire early Saturday morning.
It happened around 2 a.m. on the 100 block of White Cedar Drive.
Officials say two people were sleeping inside when the fire broke out.
Luckily, both individuals were able to escape the home without injuries.
There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
