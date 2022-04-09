house fire

Winslow Township home destroyed in Saturday morning fire

Officials say two people were sleeping inside when the fire broke out.
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Winslow Township home was heavily damaged in a fire early Saturday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on the 100 block of White Cedar Drive.

Luckily, both individuals were able to escape the home without injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.
