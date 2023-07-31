WATCH LIVE

3 injured, multiple displaced in Winslow Township townhouse fire

Monday, July 31, 2023 9:57AM
A fire sent people scrambling from multiple townhomes in Winslow Township, New Jersey early Monday morning.

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A fire sent people scrambling from multiple townhomes in Winslow Township, New Jersey early Monday morning.

Officials said the fire started at about 1:55 a.m. on the unit block of Villanova Court.

The fire department said a 70-year-old victim suffered severe burns and had to be flown to the hospital. Two other people were injured.

One of the people injured escaped through a window of the townhomes, officials said.

The fire severely damaged one townhome. A total of eight people were evacuated from their homes.

The Red Cross is now helping the displaced residents.

