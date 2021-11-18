shooting

1 person shot outside Winslow Township, New Jersey home

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on Hopewell Lane.
WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was injured during a shooting outside a home in Winslow Township, Camden County, police say.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Hopewell Lane.

The Action Cam showed investigators on the scene and the home taped off.

A spent shell casing and blood could be seen on the driveway of the home.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

No arrests have been made.

