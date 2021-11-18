1 person shot outside Winslow Township, New Jersey home

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was injured during a shooting outside a home in Winslow Township, Camden County, police say.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Hopewell Lane.The Action Cam showed investigators on the scene and the home taped off.A spent shell casing and blood could be seen on the driveway of the home.There is no word on the condition of the victim.No arrests have been made.