PennDOT ready for first wintry blast of the season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia region is preparing for its first wintry blast of the season.

At the PennDOT salt yard in Norristown, trucks got loaded up on Wednesday. Officials say 200 plus of them across the area are ready for the early morning storm Thursday.

It has morning work commuters like Q Anderson of Souderton dreading what's to come.

"I got to go to work and I'm driving this big old jalopy right here. I don't think it's going to make it," said Anderson.

But he concedes his kids might very well be embracing this.

"Yeah, I'm sure they will. Anything not to go to school," said Anderson.

The precipitation is supposed to be the worst north of Philadelphia, especially nasty in the Lehigh Valley.

"It's going be a sloppy mix for the first decent winter storm of the year. I want people to realize that while it might look wet, just be sure to check temperatures because it could still be thin ice even though it looks wet," said Ron Young who is the spokesperson for PennDOT Engineering District 5.

It's set to bring icy and snowy conditions, cold temperatures and high winds.

PennDOT officials are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.

If you do go out, make sure you and your vehicle are all set.

"It's a good reminder to make sure your vehicle is in check and ready. Your tires are ready and you have a full tank of gas before you hit the road. Obviously, know your conditions before you go out there," said PennDOT spokesman Brad Rudolph.