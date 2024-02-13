Fast-moving winter storm drops about 10 inches of snow in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- By lunchtime on Tuesday, the sun was out in Allentown, Pennsylvania, but about 10 inches of snow was left on the ground.

The snow quickly began to melt and the snow blowers and plows were put to work.

There were several reports of trees down in the area, including a tree that fell on a home and car in Easton, Northampton County.

Most residents in the area said they have seen worse.

"We've been here for more than 25 years and...sometimes it's as high as the fence so this isn't so bad," said Julie Diamond, of Allentown.

About 20,000 people across Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties were without power as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Many speed restrictions that were in place for several Pennsylvania highways were lifted by lunchtime, PennDOT said.