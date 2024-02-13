WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Fast-moving winter storm drops about 10 inches of snow in Allentown, Pa.

ByWalter Perez and 6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, February 13, 2024 6:41PM
Fast-moving storm drops 10 inches of snow in Allentown
Fast-moving storm drops 10 inches of snow in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- By lunchtime on Tuesday, the sun was out in Allentown, Pennsylvania, but about 10 inches of snow was left on the ground.

The snow quickly began to melt and the snow blowers and plows were put to work.

There were several reports of trees down in the area, including a tree that fell on a home and car in Easton, Northampton County.

Most residents in the area said they have seen worse.

"We've been here for more than 25 years and...sometimes it's as high as the fence so this isn't so bad," said Julie Diamond, of Allentown.

About 20,000 people across Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties were without power as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Many speed restrictions that were in place for several Pennsylvania highways were lifted by lunchtime, PennDOT said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW