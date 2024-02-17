Winter storm warnings and winter storm advisories are in effect across the Delaware Valley.

Snow emergency declared in several Pennsylvania communities ahead of storm

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Snow emergencies have been issued across Pennsylvania Friday night ahead of another winter storm.

The snow develops in the Lehigh Valley and Berks County after 10 p.m. Friday. It starts near Philadelphia around midnight and then shortly thereafter at the shore.

The Delaware Valley and areas west can expect 4-6". A general 2-4" for the Poconos, the Jersey Shore, and Central Delaware. You can check the latest AccuWeather forecast at: https://6abc.com/weather/

Here's a full list of snow emergencies:

FALLS TOWNSHIP: Falls Township has declared a Snow Emergency for Friday, 2/16/24 9:00 PM and will expire on Saturday, 2/17/24 6:00 PM.

HATFIELD TOWNSHIP: A snow emergency has been declared for both Hatfield Township and Hatfield Borough, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania Effective as of 10:00 PM, February 16, 2024. It will remain in effect for the duration of the storm.

LANSDALE: The Borough will declare a Snow Alert effective at 10:00 pm on Friday, February 16, 2024 until further notice.

LOWER SALFORD TWP.: A Snow Emergency has been declared for Saturday February 17, 2024, from 5AM until 5PM.

MONTGOMERY TWP.: Montgomery Township has issued a Snow Emergency effective at midnight on Saturday, February 17, 2024. The emergency will be in effect until further notice.

NARBERTH: The Borough will declare a Snow Emergency effective at 11:00 pm on Friday, February 16, 2024, until further notice. We will continue to monitor forecasts, and should predictions change, the Borough will adjust the upcoming emergency alert.

NEWTOWN TWP.: A snow emergency goes into effect at 12:00 AM on Saturday, February 17, 2024 to 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

NORTH WALES BOROUGH: Effective 12 a.m. Saturday, February 17, 2024 until further notice - a 'Snow Emergency' is declared for the Borough of North Wales, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

PLYMOUTH TWP.: Plymouth Township will be declaring a snow emergency Friday, February 16, 2024 beginning at 11 p.m. until Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 12 p.m.

SPRING CITY: A snow emergency has been declared in the Borough of Spring City effective Friday, February 16th, 2024 9:00PM to February 17th, 2024 12:00PM. All vehicles must be removed from Snow Emergency routes.

UPPER MERION TOWNSHIP: Upper Merion Township has declared a snow emergency beginning Friday, February 16, at 10:00PM and is expected to be lifted on Saturday, February 17, at 11:00AM

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP.: A snow emergency shall take effect at 10pm February 16, 2024, and remain in effect until 6pm February 17, 2024

WARMINSTER TOWNSHIP: Warminster Township has issued a Declaration of Disaster Emergency for the snowstorm, for all February 17, 2024. Warminster Police will be enforcing all snow ordinance during this time.

WRIGHTSTOWN TOWNSHIP: A snow emergency will go into effect at 6:00 pm Friday, February 16, 2024, and be in effect until 6:00 pm Saturday, February 17, 2024.