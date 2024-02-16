Winter Storm Warning issued for Philadelphia region | Check the snow forecast

The snow develops between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., which will make for slippery conditions on the roads by Saturday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia region is again bracing for more snowfall.

Winter storm warnings and winter storm advisories are in effect across the Delaware Valley.

Latest forecast

The snow develops between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., which will make for slippery conditions on the roads by Saturday morning.

AccuWeather: Tracking another round of snowfall for Saturday morning in Philadelphia region

There will be periods of accumulating snow during the morning. Watch for slippery roads and sidewalks early, but with the sun angle this late in the season, road conditions will quickly improve.

The snow ends shortly after sunrise with nothing more than a few lingering flurries.

A general 2-4" of snow is expected across most of the area. Some areas, including Philadelphia, may see between 4 to 6" of snow. Near Cape May and southern Delaware will see less, perhaps a coating to 2".

Behind the storm, clouds will break for some sunshine, but it's breezy and cold, high 39.

