Crews respond to fire, explosion at home in Wissinoming section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Firefighters are on the scene of a fire and explosion at a home in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.

Rescuers were called to the 6300 block of Algard Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the building.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a pile of debris outside the home.



Police say a 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Another male was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
