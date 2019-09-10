Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers used a Taser to subdue a suspect accused of vandalizing ten vehicles on a Northeast Philadelphia block.

Police confirm the 43-year-old man was under the influence of narcotics.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of the 2300 block of Tremont Street.

Windshields were shattered and smashed, car windows were demolished, and side mirrors were knocked to the ground.

A witness who lives nearby left notes taped to cars.

One read, "A naked man, probably on drugs- did this to your car last night about 9:30. Call the police for a report."

Officers responded to the scene and found the suspect.

The man was taken to Nazareth Hospital. He will be questioned following his treatment.

No officers were injured while apprehending the suspect.
