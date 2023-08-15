Wolf sanctuary in Lancaster County provides safe haven for over 50 wolves

The Wolf Sanctuary of PA is located in Lititz, Lancaster County, and is known as one of the largest wolf sanctuaries in the country.

Since the sanctuary is a nonprofit, it relies heavily on guided tours and donations from its supporters.

LITITZ, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Wolf Sanctuary of PA is located in Lititz, Lancaster County, and is known as one of the largest wolf sanctuaries in the country.

It is home to 56 gray wolves and wolf-dogs. The nonprofit rescues them from all sorts of conditions, including abuse cases, private pet owners, and zoos.

The goal is for these majestic animals to live out the remainder of their lives on the 80-acre sanctuary. The staff, which includes numerous volunteers, caters to the wolves' every need.

They provide them with nutritious diets, comfortable habitats, and carefully selected socialization with other wolves.

Group tours are offered at the sanctuary on specific days, along with privately scheduled tours where visitors are given the chance to see these beautiful animals.

Details about touring days and times can be found on the sanctuary's website.

Since the sanctuary is a nonprofit, it relies heavily on guided tours and donations from its supporters.

Officials say they could not have been around for 40 years without the generous support from the community.

Currently, they are trying to raise funds to renovate a stallion pen that has been on the property since the late 1700s.

The plan is to turn the structure into an onsite veterinary suite to tend to all of the animals' needs.

More information about the Wolf Sanctuary of PA can be found at https://wolfsanctuarypa.org/