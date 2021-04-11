body found

Woman arrested in connection with death of missing pregnant mother in Delco

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Missing pregnant woman found dead; boyfriend named person of interest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a missing pregnant mother in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.

On March 30, 21-year-old Dianna Brice of Lansdowne, Pa. was reported missing.

Brice's mother, Betty Cellini, said her daughter had a young son and was 14 weeks pregnant. She also had a life-threatening medical condition that required medication.

SEE ALSO: Mother pleads for safe return of missing pregnant daughter last seen in Delaware County
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say 21-year-old Dianna Brice went missing on Tuesday, March 30, and was last seen at K Laundry with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith.



Police say Brice was found dead on April 5 in the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue. An autopsy determined that Brice died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and the manner of death was ruled homicide.

Police say Tylydia Garnett, 21, was arrested this weekend in connection with Brice's death.

Garnett is being charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, use of communication facility, abuse of corpse and other related offenses.

Left: Dianna Brice / Right: Justin Smith



Brice and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith, were last seen at K Laundry in Yeadon on March 30 around 1 p.m.

Before the woman vanished, Cellini said the couple was involved in an argument.

"He goes, 'She don't want to even talk to me.' I said, 'I don't care, she's pregnant with your child,'" recalled Cellini.

Smith's 2018 black Ford Fusion was later found engulfed in flames in the area of 59th and Florence streets in Philadelphia. The car was found about a mile from where police said Brice was discovered in the woods.

The car of Dianna Brice's boyfriend, Justin Smith, found engulfed in flames as a missing persons investigation is opened for the couple.



Investigators believe Smith's wallet and keys were found nearby. Smith is still being sought at this time. He is being considered a person of interest.

Though police could not comment, Cellini claims Smith has had prior run-ins with the law.

Anyone with any information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiaupper darby townshipmissing personbody foundpregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BODY FOUND
Boyfriend a 'person of interest' after pregnant woman found dead
2 facing murder charges after body parts found in U-Haul
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
A string of family deaths surround tragedy of Lori Vallow's children
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vaccine rollout: Pa. expands to 1C; Philly increases eligibility list Monday
AccuWeather: Cloudy and rainy today, spotty storms tonight
Philadelphia police investigate hit and run crash
Investigation into SEPTA's safety record reveals alarming trend
Nearly a dozen shot in less than 24 hours in Philadelphia
Armed man who fired shots, barricaded himself inside Honolulu hotel room found dead
Consumer Reports: Get ready for sticker shock at the grocery store
Show More
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
How to speak to someone who's hesitant to get vaccinated
Driver hospitalized after striking disabled vehicle on I-495
Masks could prevent up to 14K COVID deaths by August, model predicts
Search for missing college freshman intensifies
More TOP STORIES News