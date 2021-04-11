Woman arrested in connection with death of missing pregnant mother in Delco

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10488765" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials say 21-year-old Dianna Brice went missing on Tuesday, March 30, and was last seen at K Laundry with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith.

Left: Dianna Brice / Right: Justin Smith

The car of Dianna Brice's boyfriend, Justin Smith, found engulfed in flames as a missing persons investigation is opened for the couple.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of a missing pregnant mother in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.On March 30, 21-year-old Dianna Brice of Lansdowne, Pa. was reported missing.Brice's mother, Betty Cellini, said her daughter had a young son and was 14 weeks pregnant. She also had a life-threatening medical condition that required medication.Police say Brice was found dead on April 5 in the 5800 block of Eastwick Avenue. An autopsy determined that Brice died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and the manner of death was ruled homicide.Police say Tylydia Garnett, 21, was arrested this weekend in connection with Brice's death.Garnett is being charged with arson, criminal conspiracy, use of communication facility, abuse of corpse and other related offenses.Brice and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Justin Smith, were last seen at K Laundry in Yeadon on March 30 around 1 p.m.Before the woman vanished, Cellini said the couple was involved in an argument."He goes, 'She don't want to even talk to me.' I said, 'I don't care, she's pregnant with your child,'" recalled Cellini.Smith's 2018 black Ford Fusion was later found engulfed in flames in the area of 59th and Florence streets in Philadelphia. The car was found about a mile from where police said Brice was discovered in the woods.Investigators believe Smith's wallet and keys were found nearby. Smith is still being sought at this time. He is being considered a person of interest.Though police could not comment, Cellini claims Smith has had prior run-ins with the law.Anyone with any information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call police.