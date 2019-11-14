Woman assaulted by driver in Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 62-year-old woman was injured after she was assaulted by a driver in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia.

Police released surveillance video of the September 22 incident on Thursday.



It happened in the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.

They say the woman seen in surveillance video drove up the victim, got out of her black SUV, shoved the victim to the ground and drove off.

There was no immediate word on a motive for the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

