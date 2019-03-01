Yira Graciano-Toala

A woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly dragging and injuring a Delaware state police trooper.Yira Graciano-Toala, 52, was arrested on Friday.According to investigators, Graciano-Toala was driving the 2011 Cadillac SRX that dragged the trooper about a tenth of a mile down Farrand Drive in Mill Creek on Monday afternoon.Authorities tell Action News the trooper was directing traffic due to malfunctioning traffic lights.The trooper, who is an 18-year veteran of the force, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Graciano-Toala was arraigned and released on $15,600 bail.