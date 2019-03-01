Woman charged with dragging Delaware state trooper with SUV

A Delaware State Police trooper was seriously injured after an incident on Monday afternoon in Mill Creek.. Trish Hartman has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2019.

MILL CREEK, Del. (WPVI) --
A woman has been arrested and charged for allegedly dragging and injuring a Delaware state police trooper.

Yira Graciano-Toala, 52, was arrested on Friday.

Yira Graciano-Toala


According to investigators, Graciano-Toala was driving the 2011 Cadillac SRX that dragged the trooper about a tenth of a mile down Farrand Drive in Mill Creek on Monday afternoon.

Authorities tell Action News the trooper was directing traffic due to malfunctioning traffic lights.

The trooper, who is an 18-year veteran of the force, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Graciano-Toala was arraigned and released on $15,600 bail.
